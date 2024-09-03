Bullis High School mourns loss of beloved varsity football coach

article

Bullis High School is mourning the loss of its varsity football coach, Ray Butler.

In a letter sent to the prep school's community on Tuesday, Bullis' Head of School, Christian Sullivan, notified students and parents that Butler passed away on Monday night.

A close friend said that he initially suffered a massive brain hemorrhage on Aug. 24, and had been in the ICU since then.

The well-liked coach began his journey at Bullis more than a decade ago.

He handled security at the school and was a part of the football team's coaching staff.

In 2023, Butler stepped into the role of head coach.

"From the very beginning, Ray made a profound impact on the lives of our students. He was a constant source of support, offering words of encouragement and wisdom both on and off the field," the letter reads. "His legacy at Bullis will be remembered not only for the victories he led but for the countless lives he touched with his kindness, patience, and steadfast dedication."

His colleagues say he wasn't just a coach, but a mentor and friend who will surely be missed.

A GoFundMe has been established to support his family.

Read the full letter sent to the Bullis community below:

Dear Bullis Community,



It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I share the tragic news of the passing of Coach Ray Butler, a cherished member of our Bullis family for more than a decade. Ray passed late last night, and his sudden departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt across our entire community, particularly among our football players, who knew him not just as a coach, but as a mentor and friend.



Ray began his journey with us on the security team, where his calm and compassionate nature quickly became apparent to all who crossed his path. He also served as a member of our football coaching staff, where his dedication and passion for the game—and for the growth of our students—shined through. In 2023, Ray stepped into the role of Head Varsity Football Coach, continuing to inspire and uplift our athletes with his unwavering commitment and genuine care.



From the very beginning, Ray made a profound impact on the lives of our students. He was a constant source of support, offering words of encouragement and wisdom both on and off the field. His legacy at Bullis will be remembered not only for the victories he led but for the countless lives he touched with his kindness, patience, and steadfast dedication.



In this time of grief, we want to remind our students and families that support is available. Jenna Borrelli and our team of counselors are here to help anyone who needs a listening ear or a comforting presence.



We do not yet have details regarding funeral arrangements but will share them with you as soon as they are available. For now, let us come together as a community to honor Ray’s memory and support one another through this difficult time.



With deepest sympathy,

Christian G. Sullivan

Head of School



