Brush fire out at Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County

Fire crews put out a brush fire at Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County Wednesday evening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

St. Mary's Emergency Management tells FOX 5 a call came in at 5:45 p.m. for a brush fire at the park.

(Photo by Denise Duble & Tammy Miller)

The fire was placed under control at 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Units cleared the scene at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.