Brush fire out at Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Fire crews put out a brush fire at Myrtle Point Park in St. Mary’s County Wednesday evening.
St. Mary's Emergency Management tells FOX 5 a call came in at 5:45 p.m. for a brush fire at the park.
(Photo by Denise Duble & Tammy Miller)
The fire was placed under control at 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Units cleared the scene at 8 p.m.
