Brrrr! Bitter cold temps Thursday; warmer trend expected through Christmas

article

BRRRR!!! It is a bitter cold start on this Thursday morning! The biting wind is producing wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens -- and below zero for higher elevations well west.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Winds will begin to relax a bit through the morning but most places will only top out in the low to mid-30s today. Sunshine will be plentiful but layer up against the chill even though our northwest winds will be much lighter by mid-morning.

Advertisement

Another very cold night ahead as we fall into the teens to low 20s. Hang in there! A warmer trend begins next week with no precipitation expected through Christmas.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5