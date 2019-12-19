Brrrr! Bitter cold temps Thursday; warmer trend expected through Christmas
WASHINGTON - BRRRR!!! It is a bitter cold start on this Thursday morning! The biting wind is producing wind chill temperatures in the single digits to low teens -- and below zero for higher elevations well west.
Winds will begin to relax a bit through the morning but most places will only top out in the low to mid-30s today. Sunshine will be plentiful but layer up against the chill even though our northwest winds will be much lighter by mid-morning.
Another very cold night ahead as we fall into the teens to low 20s. Hang in there! A warmer trend begins next week with no precipitation expected through Christmas.
