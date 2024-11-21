Brothers seek presidential pardon decades after wrongful conviction

Charles and Chris Turner, two brothers who spent decades in prison for a 1984 murder they insist they did not commit, are seeking a presidential pardon to clear their names and reclaim their futures.

Convicted as teenagers for the brutal killing of Catherine Fuller in Northeast Washington, D.C. near the intersection of 8th and H Street, the brothers have lived in the shadow of the crime for more than 40 years.

Now free, they are fighting for exoneration through a pardon which would overturn their convictions and restore their rights.

"With the pardon, we get a chance to fix all that and bring a closure to this case once and for all," said Chris Turner.

Despite decades of the Turner brothers lives being stolen from them, both have a positive outlook on the future and the impact they can have moving forward.

"People get upset more that we’re not bitter," Chris Turner said. "We think if you remain bitter, remain upset about what occurred – even though it was an atrocity and it was injustice – that you stay locked up mentally."

This case, explored in the podcast "The Alley: DC’s 8th and H Case", has highlighted claims of suppressed evidence, coerced testimony, and investigative flaws.

Seventeen individuals were arrested in connection with Fuller’s murder, with eight ultimately convicted. Of the six still alive, all maintain their innocence after collectively serving more than 200 years behind bars.

Shannon Lynch, head podcast producer and studio manager at New America, emphasized the brothers’ resilience. She has spent more than 3.5 years getting to know each of them individually to tell their story.

"I - of course - will never even come close to understanding to how it feels to have your name dragged through the mud in the way that theirs have been, but what’s more important to look at is what they’ve done since then," she said.

The Turners have immersed themselves in the community and remain optimistic about their future, despite the limitations imposed by their felony records.

"We’ve actually said we might join the police force if we didn’t have this on our record… I used to want to be in the Navy. I can’t serve my country because I have a record," said Charles Turner, reflecting on the opportunities he missed.

Their fight for a pardon, supported by the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, represents a critical step in restoring their reputation and erasing their record of any wrongdoing.. Executive Director, Shawn Armbrust, has personally been dedicated to the case for 20 years.

"We decided that we had to do it because at the end of the day we can’t quit on them," Armbrust said.

Charles Turner expressed hope that a pardon would not bring validation to himself and the other 5 convicted men, but also his family, friends, as well as others who have supported him along the way.

"It would also validate – help to validate – what they know, not what they believe, but what they know. There’s a big difference there."

Historically, most presidential pardons are granted between Election Day and Inauguration Day, but no timeline has been given for the applications of the convicted men.

