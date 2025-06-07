Brookside Gardens says visitors have been stealing exotic fruits

The Brief People have been stealing exotic fruit from the conservatory at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, officials said. Some Montgomery County residents expressed disbelief and anger at the thefts. Officials said they’re now considering installing surveillance cameras inside the conservatory.



Some Montgomery County residents are furious after a string of exotic fruit thefts.

What we know:

Someone stole exotic fruit from the conservatory at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, officials said.

They added that the thefts occurred beginning in late March and throughout the month of April, and that they believe multiple people are responsible. Cacao and papaya trees were targeted.

"It’s the first that I’ve heard of noticeable theft within the conservatory," Conservatory Manager Raymond Carter told FOX 5.

"Brookside Gardens is a living museum," he added. "We try to curate the material. Each plant has its own interpretive story that we can help connect our visitors to nature and really make an impact in that way. So, when you see people taking advantage or destroying that, it’s just disheartening."

What they're saying:

A Facebook post about the thefts led to dozens of comments from angry park-goers.

"What sort of bonehead does this?," one person wrote.

"Brookside gardens is a treasure and deserves our respect," said another.

"It’s sad and disgusting that people act this way," another post read.

"I really think that people really need to be mindful of not taking things that just belong to everybody, belong to the tree, belong to the community, belong to here," Nieves Santos said at the conservatory Friday.

She told FOX 5 she lives nearby and goes to Brookside Gardens frequently.

What's next:

Carter said that a theft report was filed with Park Police.

He also said that while Brookside Gardens already has cameras outside of the conservatory, they’re now considering adding them inside the conservatory as well.