Broken DC sewer main floods homes in southeast
WASHINGTON - A broken sewer main along Southern Avenue in Washington, D.C. has left at least a dozen homes flooded.
Officials believe the break happened Monday and says their crews were alerted Tuesday.
Impacted residents were offered hotel accommodations as cleaning crews worked to clear the mess.
Meantime, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says crews worked overnight and have replaced the broken section of 10-inch sewer main.
