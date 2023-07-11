Broccoli City Festival 2023: Your full week guide to events in the DC area

Broccoli City Festival is back this year at the RFK Festival Grounds and kicking off on Saturday, July 15.

This two-day live music festival will feature Ice Spice, City Girls, Saucy Santana and Mariah the Scientist, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan and many more. Enjoy a week full of activities and events in the D.C. area, here is your full week guide to events in the DMV.

FUN WITH FRIENDS DMV BLOCK PARTY:

Grab a friend and let the games begin. Fun With Friends is throwing a classic block party that will feature great music, nostalgic games, and something fun for everyone.

NOMA NIGHTS:

Come out and enjoy a night of free live music. NoMa Nights is a Tuesday night concert series that is bringing the community a free concert featuring some nostalgic games every second Tuesday of each month.

BEST OF WASHINGTON TASTING EVENT:

Enjoy a night filled with entertainment and tasty bites from over 50 of Washingtonian's favorite restaurants. Proceeds from this event will benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). Grab a taste from local favorites Oohh's & Aahh's Restaurant, Grazie Grazie, and Ruthie's All Day while mingling with other foodies.

AFRO DANCE CLASS:

Calling all dance lovers, Afro Dance Class is an open level dance class for anyone who wants to learn the hottest Afrobeats dances with popular choreographer Izzy Odigie. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes and wear something comfortable.

ESSENCE OF SUMMER BRUNCH:

There's no better way to spend your Saturday morning before Broccoli City Festival than enjoying brunch with friends. Dirty Habit has you covered with their Summer of Brunch, that will feature a live DJ and tasty bites.

