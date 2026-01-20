Brendan Banfield Trial: Testimony to continue Tuesday

The high‑profile murder trial of Brendan Banfield resumes Tuesday in Fairfax County, where prosecutors are down to their final witnesses.

What we know:

Banfield is accused of killing his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan, allegedly to continue a romantic relationship with the couple’s au pair, Juliana Magalhães.

The jury returns after a packed week of testimony. Jurors watched surveillance video showing Banfield at a McDonald’s the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. Call logs show Magalhães phoned him that morning. Prosecutors say the murders happened shortly afterward.

Magalhães testified that Banfield had talked about a plan to "get rid of" his wife, while detectives walked jurors through the crime‑scene investigation. DNA experts said several bloodstains contained a mixture of Christine Banfield’s and Joseph Ryan’s DNA, including one spot at the base of the knife.

Prosecutors are working to prove Ryan was shot in the head before Christine was stabbed. Banfield’s DNA was not found on the murder weapon.

It’s unclear who will take the stand next, but neighbors, Banfield’s mother, and relatives of Joseph Ryan remain on the witness list.

