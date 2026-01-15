Banfield murder trial: Former au pair testifies that ex lover plotted to kill wife

A former au pair testified Wednesday that she turned against her ex‑lover in what prosecutors describe as a sprawling double‑homicide plot because she "wanted the truth to come out."

For more than a year, Juliana Peres Magalhães stayed silent about the 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan and about Brendan Banfield’s alleged role. Attorneys say she changed course and began cooperating just days before her own criminal trial.

Now, as Banfield stands trial on aggravated murder charges in the deaths of his wife and Ryan, Magalhães’ testimony has become a key part of the prosecutions case. Banfield has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted.

According to investigators, Banfield and Magalhães lured Ryan to the couple’s home, shot him, and staged the scene to make it appear as though Ryan had attacked and stabbed Christine Banfield.

"I just couldn’t keep it to myself, the feeling of shame and guilt and sadness," she said in court.

Magalhães was initially charged with second‑degree murder in Ryan’s death but later pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge.

She testified that she and Banfield created a social‑media account in Christine Banfield’s name on a fetish platform. Ryan connected with the profile, and the users arranged a sexual encounter involving a knife.

Magalhães described what she said was Banfield’s plan to kill his wife and build a future with her. She detailed months of alleged plotting and the moves she said he made to establish their alibis.

Defense attorney John Carroll spent much of Wednesday challenging her credibility and her reasons for pleading guilty.

He questioned her about who created the email address linked to the social‑media account and where she and Banfield were when it was set up. She said she couldn’t recall who made the account or what room they were in.

Carroll repeatedly asked about specific messages sent from the account in Christine Banfield’s name. Magalhães said several times that she didn’t know who sent which messages. At one point, she told him, "I am not going to do this."

He also had her read excerpts from letters she wrote from jail to Banfield and others, in which she expressed despair and frustration. "No strength. No courage. No hope," she wrote in one.

Magalhães testified that her declining health in jail and isolation from loved ones also pushed her to cooperate with authorities.

Banfield, wearing a gray suit and striped tie, occasionally looked up as she spoke. Magalhães did not appear to look back.

She will be sentenced after Banfield’s trial. Depending on her cooperation, attorneys say she could receive a sentence equal to the time she has already served.

Banfield, whose then‑4‑year‑old daughter was in the home the morning of the killings, is also charged with child abuse and felony child cruelty. Those charges will be addressed during the trial.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the government has not released a witness list, but prosecutors are now focused on calling expert witnesses to support the account given by Magalhães.

