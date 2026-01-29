Brendan Banfield expected to take stand again Thursday; testified he did not plot wife’s killing

Brendan Banfield told jurors Wednesday that he loved his wife and never intended to end their marriage, even as he admitted to an affair with the family’s au pair, a relationship now at the center of a double‑homicide case.

Testifying under oath in Fairfax, Virginia, Banfield described the night he first cheated on his late wife, Christine Banfield, with Juliana Peres Magalhães. He said Magalhães slid her chair closer to his during dinner while Christine was out of town, followed him to his bedroom later that night, and that he didn’t stop her.

Banfield insisted, however, that he and Magalhães never plotted to kill his wife or another man in the months that followed, despite prosecutors’ claims.

"I think that it’s an absurd line of questioning for something that is not serious, that a plan was made to get rid of my wife," he testified according to the Associated Press. "That is absolutely crazy."

Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the killings of his wife and Joe Ryan. His testimony is expected to play a central role as a northern Virginia jury weighs the case this month.

Brendan Banfield expected to take stand again Thursday

He has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors allege Banfield and Magalhães lured Ryan to the home, shot him, and that Banfield then stabbed his wife, staging the scene to make it appear Ryan had attacked Christine Banfield.

Earlier this month, Magalhães testified that she and Banfield created a social‑media account in Christine’s name on a sexual fetish platform. Ryan connected with the account, and the users arranged a sexual encounter involving a knife.

Juliana Peres Magalhães

She told jurors Banfield planned to kill his wife and build a life with her, saying the two plotted for months.

Banfield called that a lie and also testified that both he and his wife had affairs during their 19‑year relationship but chose to stay together after couples therapy.