Brendan Banfield denies murder plot plan with au pair

The Brief Brendan Banfield, accused of murdering his wife and another man, testified in court on Wednesday. He denied any premeditated plot, but admitted to having an affair. Banfield also claimed his wife had affairs and that the couple had attended marriage counseling.



Brendan Banfield, accused of murdering his wife and another man, testified in court on Wednesday, where he denied any premeditated plot, but admitted to having an affair.

What we know:

Banfield told the jury he met his wife, Christine Banfield, in college, and they were together for nearly 20 years. He admitted to having an affair with a woman named Juliana Magalhaes, his au pair, who previously testified against him.

"There was no plan," Banfield said in court. "At [that] point, our relationship [was] maybe six to eight weeks old. I think that it's an absurd line of questioning for something that is not serious, that a plan was made to get rid of my wife."

Banfield said his deceased wife's parents and sister were in the courtroom and appeared upset during his testimony. He also claimed his wife had affairs and that the couple had attended marriage counseling.

Key details from the witness stand

Banfield described the events of Feb. 24, 2023, the day his wife was stabbed to death in their bedroom and Joseph Ryan, who was in the house, was shot and killed.

He denied knowing about a catfishing allegation raised by Magalhaes until after her arrest, as well.

What's next:

Banfield is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday.