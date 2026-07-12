Montgomery County police investigate officer-involved shooting in Gaithersburg

The Brief A major police presence remains on the scene in Gaithersburg following a shooting involving a Montgomery County police officer. The incident occurred at the Montgomery Village Plaza. Details regarding what led up to the gunfire remain limited.



A major police presence remains on the scene in Gaithersburg following a shooting involving a Montgomery County police officer.

The incident occurred at the Montgomery Village Plaza, where investigators and officers from both the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg police departments have shut down a portion of Contour Road.

Crime scene tape has been stretched across a large section of the plaza as the investigation gets underway, according to FOX 5.

What we don't know:

Details regarding what led up to the gunfire remain limited.

Authorities have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place, but have not yet released information on the condition of the person who was shot, or whether any officers sustained injuries.

What's next:

A staging area has been established at the scene for updates from the department's public information officer, per FOX 5.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is expected to respond to lead the ongoing investigation.