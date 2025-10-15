Brawl breaks out in Commanders' stands, team confirms fans ejected after Bears loss

article

The Brief A large fight broke out in the stands during the Commanders’ one-point loss to the Bears. Several fans were ejected, according to a team spokesperson. No major injuries were reported, and security deescalated the incident.



A video that went viral overnight shows a chaotic brawl breaking out among fans during the Washington Commanders’ game Monday night, with several spectators throwing punches before security stepped in to break it up.

The viral brawl

What we know:

In the clip, which circulated widely on social media, multiple people are seen fighting in the seating area, with one man shirtless as punches fly.

Security and ushers are seen rushing to separate the group while nearby fans look on, some laughing as the scuffle unfolded.

A Commanders spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 that the team is aware of the incident and that "the parties involved were ejected from the stadium."

"Maintaining a safe experience for our fans is paramount, and we are in the process of gathering additional information related to the incident," the spokesperson said.

The team also noted that no major injuries were reported, and no guests were transported to the hospital.

What happened on the field

The fight occurred during a tense matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, which ended in a close 25-24 loss for Washington.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels took responsibility afterward, saying his late fumble was "completely my fault," according to Bleacher Report.

The incident added an unwelcome distraction to what had already been a frustrating night for Commanders fans.