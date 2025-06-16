Brady House, Washington Nationals No. 3 prospect, looks to ignite struggling offense

The Brief The Washington Nationals announced the promotion of infielder Brady House to the major leagues Sunday. House was the 11th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft and is the No. 91-ranked prospect in the MLB, No. 3 in the Nationals system. He looks to provide the Nationals with long-term stability at third base as the team has struggled to produce offensively at the position since 2020.



After much anticipation, the Washington Nationals announced the promotion of the No. 91-ranked prospect in the MLB, Brady House, per an announcement to the team's X account Sunday.

Dig deeper:

House, who turned 22 less than two weeks ago, joins a sluggish Nationals offense that has only scored 31 runs in 13 games this month and is on the longest losing streak in the last three seasons at eight games.

The Nationals have some of the lowest production from right-handed batters in the league. They are tied with the Guardians with the fewest home runs from righties at 15, rank 28th in batting average (.222) and slugging percentage (.322).

The addition of House will provide a right-handed power bat the Nationals desperately need. This season he has seen the most success in his professional career with the Rochester Red Wings at the AAA level. He posted a .304/.353/.519 slash line with 13 home runs, 15 doubles and 41 RBIs in 65 games.

He has been red hot in June with .354 batting average, .937 OPS and depositing three home runs in 12 games.

Brady House #55 of the Washington Nationals bats during the eighth inning of a spring training game against the New York Mets at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on March 15, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via G Expand

Big picture view:

House looks to be a staple in the Nationals lineup for years to come. Since the departure of Anthony Rendon ahead of the 2020 season, the Nationals have started six different third basemen on Opening Day. This season, the rostered third basemen collectively hit two home runs, the second lowest in the MLB.

Since the Nationals selected House with the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, he has been regarded as one of the top prospects in the Nationals organization. He currently sits at No. 3 ahead of his major league debut.

Drafted out of Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Georgia, House played his first two professional seasons at shortstop. He made the transition to third base in 2023 and In 263 games, House holds a .948 fielding percentage.

The following moves were made in correlation to the promotion of House.

House replaces struggling infielder Jose Tena who was demoted to Rochester. While Tena has improved defensively, his offensive remains stagnant sitting at a .248/.325/.365 slash line in 127 at-bats.

The No. 11-ranked prospect Robert Hassell III was demoted to Rochester. In his first glimpse at the Major League level, he appeared in 21 games and saw 79 at-bats. After two hits in his MLB debut, he struggled to stay consistent with a batting average of .218 and .228 on-base percentage.

The organization's No. 9-ranked prospect Daylen Lile joins House for his second stint in the majors after filling the role of an injured Jaccob Young for 11 games. In 31 at-bats Lile batted .194 with three doubles and two RBIs.

House is expected to make his first start against the Colorado Rockies at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Nationals Park.