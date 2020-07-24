Boyfriend charged with murder in connection with DC woman's disappearance, police say

article

The boyfriend of a woman who went missing last week in D.C. is now facing second-degree murder charges in connection with her disappearance.

D.C. Police say 34-year-old Olga Ooro was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, shortly after she returned home from dinner with her boyfriend.

They say Ooro's 7-year-old son was found wandering the halls of their apartment building last Saturday. He reportedly told people in the building that he had not seen his mother since July 16.

Police say that although Ooro's remains have not been located at this time, her boyfriend, who they have identified as 55-year-old Darnell Sterling, of Southeast, was arrested and charged on Thursday after an investigation determined that the offense is domestic in nature.

“The family of Ms. Ooro has said that this behavior from her is completely out of the ordinary. She would never leave her son like that,” Newsham said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Police on Thursday said Sterling had been cooperating with the police. They also noted that Ooro's son is staying with his biological father.