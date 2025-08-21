Box Tree Moth: New invasive bug threatens plants in DMV

The Brief Move over spotted lanternfly, there's a new invasive bug in the DMV. It's called the Box Tree moth and experts say it is a danger to some of the plants in the region. A local entomologist spotted thousands of them late last month on a boxwood in Fort Frederick, Md. and also in parts of Loudon County.



There is a new invasive pest in town and experts say it’s even worse than spotted lantern fly.

It’s called the Box Tree moth and it is a danger to the popular boxwood shrubs.

What we know:

The invasive caterpillar has a black head with green and yellow stripes. Boxwood shrubs are a very popular plant in the DMV including at the U.S. National Arboretum, Mount Vernon and at Dumbarton Oaks Park in D.C.

What they're saying:

"The caterpillars of the Boxtree Moth are black with green and yellow stripes on their bodies and a jet black head," University of Maryland entomologist Michael Raupp told FOX 5.

He says there will be clear signs if there is an infestation in your area.

"The leaves are going to go from brilliant green to kind of a dull brown or a grey. The real sign of the infestation as you look closely at your Boxwood, you're going to see large numbers of caterpillars," he says.

Dig deeper:

The box tree moth was first spotted in the U.S in 2020. If you see any caterpillars near your boxwood plants, be sure to call the department of agriculture to report it and try to contain the spread.