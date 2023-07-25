Bowser declares Hot Weather Emergency for DC with extreme heat wave expected

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a Hot Weather Emergency beginning Wednesday, July 26 going through Sunday, July 30.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the middle to upper 90s Wednesday and, according to the National Weather Service, will exceed 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday with indexes nearing 110 degrees.

During a Hot Weather Emergency, D.C. officials will set up cooling centers and residents are able to request transportation to these centers by calling the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by calling 311.

The mayor’s office says the Downtown Day Services Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open for individuals experiencing homelessness and will operate on extended hours through the emergency. They will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Services include restrooms, bottled water and snacks. No appointment is necessary.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) authorize a Hot Weather Emergency when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least four consecutive days.

For those looking for fun ways to keep cool, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation’s 33 Spray Parks are open daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 22 outdoor pools are open six days a week.

All outdoor pools will be open on Saturday and Sunday and nine of DPR's indoor pools are also open with at least one available every day of the week. Schedules can be found here .

All DC Department of Parks and Recreation camps and activities will be moved indoors for the duration of the emergency.

District officials are issuing safety reminders for residents as the extreme heat can be dangerous.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats.

Shelter Information:

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter can call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time.