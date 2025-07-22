Bowie woman accused of shooting, killing husband during argument

The Brief Police say a man was shot and killed by his wife at their home in Bowie. It's believed that the couple got into an argument and the woman pulled out a gun. She remains behind bars, charged with first- and second-degree murder.



A husband and father was shot and killed in his home in Prince George’s County and his wife is behind bars, accused in the deadly incident.

What they're saying:

Prince George’s County police say 50-year-old Nicole Ward shot her husband, 53-year-old Damian Ward in the head, killing him inside their bedroom in their home on Old Chapel Road in Bowie.

The tight-knit Bowie neighborhood where the couple lives is in shock.

People describe Damian Ward and his wife Nicole Ward as great neighbors, a seemingly happily married couple. They say Damian Ward was a big, friendly guy, with an even bigger heart.

But something recently went wrong in their home this past weekend.

The backstory:

According to the charging documents, it all began when the couple had a verbal argument early Saturday morning.

Nicole Ward allegedly told police that she looked at her husband's second phone and "found photos and messages indicating that the decedent was having an extramarital affair with another woman."

She then allegedly told him to "pack his bags and leave the house."

The couple continued arguing and then, moments later, police say she pulled out her ".357 S&B Magnum revolver," shooting and killing him.

Nicole Ward is charged with first- and second-degree murder. She remains in jail without bond.