Bowie teacher accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a student

A Bowie High School teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student at the school multiple times.

Prince George’s County police arrested K. Sean Donovan Jr., 29, of Winterbourne Drive in Upper Marlboro on Dec. 1 on charges including sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense.

They say the incidents began in May and continued until as recently as late November.

They say this is the only reported case involving Donovan.

