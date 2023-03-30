Bowie State University to name theater after Dionne Warwick

Bowie State University is honoring the legendary Dionne Warwick by naming a theater on campus after her.

The university says its the first performance venue to be named in the music icon's honor.

"We are very grateful that Dionne Warwick recognizes the value of this storied institution, and for lending her iconic name to the Main Stage Theater inside of our Fine and Performing Arts Center," said Brent Swinton, Bowie State University’s vice president of Institutional Advancement in a statement. "Given the rich history of artists and performers such as Myles Frost who have originated from this university, the naming is even more appropriate because of Ms. Warwick’s lifelong advocacy for higher education, healthcare and the arts."

Warwick told FOX 5 the recognition is "overwhelming."

"It's very exciting, and I'm thrilled that they feel me worthy of something of this nature," she said.

The Dionne Warwick Theater will host concerts, plays and other performances, according to the school.

The unveiling and naming of the Dionne Warwick Theater is scheduled for Saturday, April 1. Several music celebrities including, Doug E. Fresh and BeBe Winans, will join corporate leaders, politicians and other officials from across the nation at the ceremony.