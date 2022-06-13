Bowie State student wins Tony Award for playing Michael Jackson on Broadway

A Bowie State University (BSU) student won a Tony Award Sunday for his role in the celebrated Broadway play "MJ: The Musical."

Junior Myles Frost, who stars as Michael Jackson, was awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Faculty, administrators and Frost's classmates at Bowie State are celebrating his history-making accomplishment.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Myles Frost has won a Tony Award for his portrayal of music icon Michael Jackson in Broadway’s MJ: The Musical," said Dr. Aminta Breaux, President of Bowie State University in a statement.

"Myles is the youngest HBCU student to win a Tony. I believe the best is yet to come," she said.

Frost is also the youngest actor to win a Tony Award solo in his category, according to the school.

Before moonwalking on Broadway, Frost was a budding music technology major at Bowie State.

He was selected in 2021 to portray Michael Jackson in the musical after producers saw a high school YouTube video of him performing Jackson’s hit "Billie Jean".

"Words can’t express how proud the entire Bowie State University family is to know that Myles has won a Tony Award," said Breaux. "He exemplifies excellence which is one of the university’s core values, and he’ll be a role model for other Bowie State students for generations. There seems to be no limits to his artistic talent, and BSU looks forward to supporting him throughout his career."