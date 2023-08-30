Bowie man stopped by TSA with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport

A Bowie man was cited by police after he was stopped by TSA with a loaded hand gun at Reagan National Airport, police say.

Authorities say a 9mm loaded handgun with 12 bullets was found in the man’s carry-on bag next to another gun magazine, also loaded with 12 bullets at one of the checkpoints.

The gun was discovered as the man entered the security checkpoint, authorities say. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to check the carry-on bag, which was opened by police for a closer inspection. Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on state charges.



Guns are not permitted through security checkpoints. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.