Booking photo released of former Coast Guard officer arrested over Trump assassination threats
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A former Coast Guard lieutenant has been arrested for allegedly making threats to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.
The suspect, Peter Stinson, a Virginia resident, served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1988 to 2021. He was a sharpshooter and a FEMA instructor.
Former officer arrested
What we know:
The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office released Stinson’s booking photo to FOX 5 on Tuesday.
An affidavit filed Friday by a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force officer details multiple online threats Stinson allegedly made.
Authorities say the threats involved graphic references to guns, poisoning, and knives, posted across various social media platforms.
Threats posted online
Stinson also allegedly remarked about "not having the necessary skills" to carry out an assassination but hinted that he might not be entirely truthful.
Stinson made his first court appearance Monday and will be held until his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Peter Stinson (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX News and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.