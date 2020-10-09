'Boobytrap' political sign slices Michigan township worker’s fingers

A booby-trapped Trump-Pence sign has left a southeast Michigan township worker with 13 stitches in his fingers after he tried to move a razor-blade lined political sign that was too close to the road, according to a report.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Attendees hold up signs as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at CenturyLink Center on November 14, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana. President Trump headlined the rally to support Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Risp Expand

"Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone?" township supervisor Dave Scott told WDIV Local 4. "A child could have picked it up."

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Scott thought he had been electrocuted as he tried to remove two political signs that were 9 feet within the road right-of-way – but razor blades were taped along the edges of the sign.

Advertisement

The signs belonged to a homeowner who said several of her Trump campaign signs were stolen and then returned later.

She said she didn’t know about the razor blades.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a full investigation.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com