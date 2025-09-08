Bondi: Over 2,100 arrests since start of Trump’s DC federal crackdown

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday that 2,120 arrests have been made and 214 illegal guns have been seized since the start of President Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

"72 additional arrests made yesterday in Washington, DC — including another suspected Tren de Aragua gang member," Bondi posted on X Monday morning. "Our law enforcement partners continue to make DC safe again."

Last month, Trump expanded the presence of federal law enforcement and immigration agents across the city, took control of the Metropolitan Police Department, and activated thousands of National Guard troops.