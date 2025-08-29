Bondi: Over 1,300 arrests since start of Trump’s DC federal crackdown

The Brief Bondi says 1,369 arrests and 140 guns seized since Trump’s D.C. crackdown began. Federal agents and National Guard surged into the city earlier this month. Officials report violent crime down.



Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that 1,369 arrests have been made and 140 illegal guns have been seized since the start of President Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

Federal surge results

"Another 86 arrests made-including a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member and 5 illegal firearms seized," Bondi posted on X.

Earlier this month, Trump expanded the presence of federal law enforcement and immigration agents across the city, took control of the Metropolitan Police Department, and activated thousands of National Guard troops.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Abe McNatt)

Crime rates drop

The Joint Task Force District of Columbia says violent crime in D.C. dropped nearly 60% during a one-week span amid the crackdown. According to Metropolitan Police Department data shared by the task force, as of this past Wednesday, carjackings are down 60%, robberies are down 56%, and overall violent crime has dropped 58% compared to the same week last year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office responded, noting that violent crime is down 45% since the same time last year and has declined 27% since the start of the federal surge.