Bond denied for bus driver after second hearing in deadly Virginia I-95 chain reaction crash

The Brief Bond denied for Jing Sheng Dong in District Court. Defense faced hurdles securing bond and housing in Virginia. Police say he failed to slow for a work zone on I‑95.



Bond was denied Friday in District Court for Jing Sheng Dong, the driver charged in a deadly I‑95 bus crash in Stafford County. According to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick, the judge agreed with Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen that Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, is a likely flight risk.

The defense had faced two hurdles in seeking release. They had to convince a judge to allow bond, and they had to secure a place for Dong to live in Virginia until his trial. He has been held since the May 29 crash that killed five people and injured more than 40 others.

On Wednesday, Dong appeared in Stafford County Circuit Court for a separate bond hearing on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. In that proceeding, the judge granted a $25,000 bond and ordered him to surrender his U.S. and Chinese passports and driver’s licenses and remain on house arrest in Virginia if released.

Following Friday’s ruling, Dong will remain in custody on the two additional involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jing Sheng Dong (Rappahannock Regional Jail)

RELATED: Mugshot released of bus driver charged in deadly Stafford County crash

His attorney says more developments are expected once prosecutors turn over evidence supporting the charges. Police say Dong failed to slow down for a work zone on southbound I‑95 and slammed into multiple vehicles. Prosecutors cited prior speeding charges, while the defense argued he was not speeding or on his phone and feels deep remorse for the lives lost. The NTSB is also investigating.

A trial date is set for October 6.