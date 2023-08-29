Bomb threat prompts shelter in place at Kennedy HS in Montgomery County
GLENMONT, Md. - A high school in Montgomery County is under a shelter in place order after a bomb threat was made, officials say.
The bomb threat was reported at John F. Kennedy High School in Glenmont Tuesday morning.
Authorities say they are on scene, "investigating the validity of this threat."
The school was initially placed on lockdown. No injuries have been reported.
