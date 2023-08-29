Bomb threat prompts immediate evacuation of National Zoo

D.C. Police are investigating a bomb threat at The National Zoo.

Authorities say a reported bomb threat was received around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday morning. Visitors and staff have been asked to evacuate the zoo.

According to authorities, the Zoo is temporarily closed. Reopening information will be posted when it becomes available. All other Smithsonian museums remain open.

Connecticut Avenue is blocked in both directions due to police activity. Drivers are asked to follow authority direction.

No reported injuries at this time.