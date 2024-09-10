Expand / Collapse search

Bojangles returns to Maryland

Published  September 10, 2024 12:01pm EDT
MARYLAND - Bojangles is making a return to Maryland with its newest location in Frederick.

The store recently opened at 1312 W. Patrick St. Frederick, Maryland and hours of operation are listed at 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. every day of the week on the company's website. 

Despite locations in Oxon Hill and Upper Marlboro appearing to be open on Google, and even on the Bojangles’ website, all five locations have been closed since late 2023.

The restaurant is bringing its signature Southern flavors to the community.

"Bojangles of Frederick’s core menu is: distinctive, flavorful chicken made with a special blend of seasonings and served with hot, fresh buttermilk biscuits and one-of-a-kind fixin’s like Bojangles Dirty Rice and Bojangles Cajun Pintos. Bojangles' light, buttery, made-from-scratch biscuits serve as the basis for the best breakfast in the industry."