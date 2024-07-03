Boil Water Advisory issued for DC, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery, and Reagan Airport

DC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on Wednesday for all customers in the District of Columbia, as well as the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, and Reagan National Airport.

Arlington County has also issued a Boil Water Advisory for the entire county as a precaution.

The precautionary notice follows a drop in water supply from the Washington Aqueduct, prompting concerns about water quality.

Officials say higher levels of turbidity were observed in the water held at the Washington Aqueduct.

The Aqueduct, which sources its water from the Potomac River, serves the District of Columbia and Arlington County.

Residents may notice their water appears cloudy or hazy.

Higher levels of turbidity can affect the effectiveness of the water treatment process.

Both DC Water and Arlington County are advising all customers to boil their water before consuming it.

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. The advisory will stay in effect until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

This advisory has been issued as a warning while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts increased treatment processes at the Aqueduct.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.