Boeing to move global headquarters to Arlington from Chicago

Boeing has announced that its Arlington campus will serve as the company’s global headquarters.

The hub will focus on developing innovations in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering.

"The future of Boeing is digital," said Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief engineer and EVP of Engineering, Test & Technology. "Focusing our R&D and talent development in areas that support digital innovation will fuel the introduction of cutting-edge capabilities. This new hub in Northern Virginia will follow the successful implementation of this technology strategy in other regions."

In addition to designating Northern Virginia as its new headquarters, Boeing plans to develop a research & technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.

"We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

As the nation’s largest exporter, Boeing employs more than 140,000 people and is hiring as the commercial market recovers and the company invests in production, innovation and product development.

Boeing will maintain a significant presence at its Chicago location and surrounding region.

"We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state," said Calhoun. "We also want to especially thank Governor Youngkin for his partnership, and Senator Warner for his support as we worked through the process."