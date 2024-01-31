The Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of last week's deadly officer-involved shooting on North Capitol Street.

It all started as a call for an individual having a mental health crisis.

MPD Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll broke down the three-minute video that shows the moment a D.C. police officer shot and killed a 41-year-old D.C. man – exactly a week ago.

Just minutes before a D.C. police officer fired his weapon at 41-year-old Clifford Brooks, he was trying to get him to stop running.

The confrontation started at 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 when police were called to the 25000 block of Benning Road for a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

With help from D.C. Fire and an MPD crisis intervention officer, they de-escalated the situation and got Brooks into an ambulance about two hours later.

Bodycam video unveils events leading to fatal officer-involved shooting on North Capitol Street

On the way to the hospital, Assistant Chief Carroll says Brooks became combative with the paramedic in the ambulance.

"The individual pinned the firefighter paramedic against the inside wall of the ambulance," Carroll said. "The firefighter paramedic was able to slip out the side door and flee."

Carroll claims Brooks chased the medic and that’s when officers following the ambulance got out of their car – to help detain him.

Featured article

When Brooks pushed one officer, that’s when another started spraying him with pepper spray.

Brooks fell but got up and started running through traffic on North Capitol Street.

Officers chased Brooks to a white box truck where he was hiding. Brooks comes up with a metal object – described as a tire gauge - in his right hand and charges at the officer.

That’s when at least five shots were fired. Brooks died at the scene.

"It’s a terrible outcome overall and I think it’s a tragedy for everyone involved," Carroll said.

The officer involved was 31-year veteran Claude Jackson.

"He is trained as a crisis intervention officer," Carroll said. "What that means is he has an additional 40 hours of training specializing in how to deal with folks in a mental health crisis."

Jackson is currently on administrative leave.

There are still many questions from the public, starting with the use of force officers used.

The United States Attorney's Office is investigating the incident. Once they're finished, it will be investigated by MPD's internal team.

Watch the full press conference below: