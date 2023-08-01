Expand / Collapse search

Bodycam video shows gunman open fire on DC police officers

By FOX DC Digital Team
Published 
August 10, 2023
News
FOX 5 DC

Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Northeast

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons provides an update regarding an early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast

WASHINGTON - Bodycam video released by D.C. police Wednesday shows the tense standoff between officers and a potential suspect who opened fire on them last week. 

In the footage, one officer can be seen dodging bullets on a sidewalk as he pursues the man inside the apartment building. 

Police have identified the gunman as 37-year-old Saeve Evans of Northeast

According to D.C. Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, the shooting occurred on Aug. 1 in the 1700 block of Benning Road around 5:20 a.m. 

Officers responded to the Northeast neighborhood after receiving reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers encountered Evans outside, and he began firing gunshots toward officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect fled.

Parsons said the suspect was later apprehended in a neighboring apartment building and taken into police custody. His firearm was also recovered at the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

Watch the bodycam video below: 