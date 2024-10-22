Bodycam shows Maryland cop shoot suspect holding grill fork

Shocking body camera video shows the moment a Montgomery County police officer fired several rounds at a grill fork-wielding suspect in Wheaton.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division released the footage Monday.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, after police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress along Janet Road in Wheaton.

Upon arriving, officers said they encountered 31-year-old Melvin Omar Chavez-Paz, holding an object, later identified as the grill fork, in his right hand.

The officer involved was Corporal Cody Hobbs, a 12-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department, assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau.

According to the IID, officers repeatedly commanded Chavez-Paz to "drop the knife," but he did not comply and instead began crossing the street. At this point, Corporal Cody Hobbs, a 12-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department, discharged his service weapon, striking Chavez-Paz.

The IID noted that officers at the scene rendered emergency medical aid, but Chavez-Paz was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

In a statement released at the time of the shooting, CASA’s Executive Director Gustavo Torres said, "CASA is supporting the Chavez family with direct services and humanitarian support after Saturday’s incident. Their main focus is the safe return of their nephew to ensure a dignified burial based on his mother’s wishes. The family asks that they not be contacted during their time of grief."

The footage is now under review as part of the ongoing investigation.

Watch the full body camera video below: