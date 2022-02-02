Body-worn camera footage shows Fairfax Co. man shot after aiming compound bow at officers: police

Authorities released body-worn camera footage from a January incident in Fairfax County that shows a confrontation and shooting between officers and a man armed with a compound bow.

The incident happened in the afternoon on January 4 at a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive in Chantilly.

Police say they were called to the home earlier in the day after 50-year-old Robert Jablonski threatened his elderly parents. Officers say they returned to the home with an emergency custody order and tried to make contact with Jablonski to help him with mental health treatment.

When deescalation efforts failed, officers and Jablonski's parents left the home. Body-worn camera footage shows officers reacting after Jablonski exited the with a compound bow. Video shows police firing at Jablonski, striking him in the upper body, before moving in to provide first aid.

Jablonski was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Jablonski is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.