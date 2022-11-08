Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County.

Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to Avery Road in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.

Police and crews recovered the body a short time later. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.