Body of Virginia woman recovered from Arches National Park in Utah

The body of an Arlington, Virginia woman has been recovered from a national park in Utah.

The National Park Service says remains identified as 33-year-old Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek were recovered from the Devils Garden area of Arches National Park on October 1.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of Ksenjek’s death has not yet been determined.