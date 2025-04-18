Boyfriend charged after body believed to be missing woman found in Maryland forest

The Brief Authorities say they discovered the body believed to be that of a missing 23-year-old woman in a heavily wooded area in Prince George's County. Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra hasn’t been seen since March 31. She was reported missing on April 2. Her boyfriend was previously detained by ICE after authorities determined that he is in the country illegally and he has now been charged with her murder.



Authorities say they have found a body believed to be that of a Charles County woman who has been missing since the end of March.

What we know:

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department found a body believed to be Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra just outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County.

Investigators say during a search of a heavily wooded area of the forest they found the body believed to be Guerra buried in the area.

Detectives say leads, witness interviews and digital evidence led them to the Cedarville State Forest.

Following the discovery of the body, detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Guerra's boyfriend, 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, charging him with her murder.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

He is currently out of the state and will be extradited to Charles County.

Rosa’s uncle, 37-year-old Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, has been charged as an accessory for actions he took in Prince George’s County following her murder.

Berrera was arrested and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The backstory:

Authorities say 23-year-old Guerra was last seen at her Waldorf home on March 31 and was reported missing on April 2.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2.

Guerra was last physically seen on the evening of March 31 at her home on Adams Court in Waldorf. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she lives there with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is also the father of her two children.

The Sheriff’s Office says during their investigation, detectives identified unusual and suspicious activity at Guerra’s home the day after she was last seen.

In the search, authorities found federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be fake.

Detectives reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity and discovered that the documents were indeed fraudulent and they determined that he was not in the country legally. ICE agents responded and took him into custody.

He was later released.

What they're saying:

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry released a statement following the discovery of the body.

"While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends," he said.