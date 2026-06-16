Body of missing Towson University student recovered in Potomac River near Great Falls

The Brief Authorities confirmed Tuesday that search crews recovered the body of Nazir Bell, 20, a Towson University student who went missing Sunday while swimming in the Potomac River near Great Falls. Bell disappeared after becoming separated from a group while swimming near Billy Goat Trail A and Sandy Landing. The search included land, boat and air crews from multiple agencies, including the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the United States Park Police.



Authorities confirmed Tuesday that search crews recovered the body of Nazir Bell, a 20-year-old Towson University student who went missing Sunday evening while swimming in the Potomac River near Great Falls.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said recovery efforts concluded earlier Tuesday afternoon after an extensive multi-agency search.

He noted that family members remained nearby throughout the operation, awaiting word from responders.

The backstory:

Bell disappeared after becoming separated from a group while swimming near Billy Goat Trail A and Sandy Landing, and was last seen in the water wearing blue shorts, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

READ MORE: 20-year-old university student missing in Potomac River; search resumes Monday

The search included land, boat and air crews from multiple agencies, including the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the United States Park Police, with sonar and helicopter support deployed throughout the operation in the fast-moving waters near Great Falls.

What they're saying:

Officials said the recovery ends the multi-day search effort in an area long known for dangerous currents and hazardous swimming conditions.