Search crews are expected to return to the Potomac River Monday after an extensive overnight effort to find a swimmer who disappeared near Great Falls.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the search was suspended late Sunday night following hours of work by dozens of first responders from Maryland and Virginia. Crews searched by land, boat and air but were unable to locate the missing man.

The operation stretched for hours Sunday evening along the river after reports of a swimmer in distress. Emergency crews were called to the area near Billy Goat Trail A and Sandy Landing just after 6 p.m.

Authorities say a young man became separated from a group while in the water and never resurfaced. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Fairfax County Swift‑Water Rescue teams and U.S. Park Police launched a large‑scale search involving boats, ground crews and a helicopter. Officials say as many as eight boats and about 45 rescue personnel searched the river and shoreline, using underwater sonar in an effort to find him.

Despite hours of searching, crews were unable to locate the swimmer. The man was last seen wearing blue shorts.

The Potomac River near Great Falls is known for its powerful currents and dangerous conditions, and authorities routinely warn visitors to stay out of restricted areas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Search resumes Monday for swimmer missing in Potomac River