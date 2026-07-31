Teen shot at Wheaton Mall, suspect in custody: MCPD
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A teen was shot inside a mall in Montgomery County on Friday, and police say a suspect is in custody.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside the Wheaton Mall, according to Montgomery County police.
When officers got there, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the leg. First responders took the child to a nearby hospital, and police say their injuries are not life-threatening.
MCPD said that one suspect, also a teenager, is in custody.
Why you should care:
While police say there is no longer an active threat in the mall or the surrounding area, they recommended the public avoid the mall while officers investigate the shooting.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Montgomery County Police Department.