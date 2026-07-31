Teen shot at Wheaton Mall, suspect in custody: MCPD

The Brief A teen was shot inside the Wheaton Mall on Friday. The child was hospitalized, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police say. One suspect, also a teenager, is in custody.



A teen was shot inside a mall in Montgomery County on Friday, and police say a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside the Wheaton Mall, according to Montgomery County police.

When officers got there, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the leg. First responders took the child to a nearby hospital, and police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

MCPD said that one suspect, also a teenager, is in custody.

Why you should care:

While police say there is no longer an active threat in the mall or the surrounding area, they recommended the public avoid the mall while officers investigate the shooting.