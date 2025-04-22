Body of missing DC woman found inside dumpster
WASHINGTON - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing woman was discovered inside a dumpster at a busy shopping center in northeast Washington.
What we know:
The victim, identified as 62-year-old Donella Bryan, was found Saturday morning in a plastic bin inside a dumpster near a Pizza Hut on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue.
According to a missing person flyer, Bryan was last seen Thursday afternoon near her home on N Street, about a mile and a half from where her body was found. She was reported missing the following day.
Police investigating homicide
Police say a passerby discovered the body around 8 a.m. Saturday and contacted authorities.
The Chief Medical Examiner determined Bryan died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, suggesting she may have been choked.
Investigators have not released any details about a suspect or how long Bryan’s body had been in the dumpster.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of $25,000 is being offered.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Police Department.