Body of missing DC woman found inside dumpster

The Brief Police investigating after 62-year-old Donella Bryan’s body found in a northeast D.C. dumpster. Bryan was last seen Thursday; her death ruled blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. $25,000 reward offered for information; call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.



Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing woman was discovered inside a dumpster at a busy shopping center in northeast Washington.

Missing woman found dead

What we know:

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Donella Bryan, was found Saturday morning in a plastic bin inside a dumpster near a Pizza Hut on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue.

According to a missing person flyer, Bryan was last seen Thursday afternoon near her home on N Street, about a mile and a half from where her body was found. She was reported missing the following day.

Police investigating homicide

Police say a passerby discovered the body around 8 a.m. Saturday and contacted authorities.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined Bryan died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, suggesting she may have been choked.

Investigators have not released any details about a suspect or how long Bryan’s body had been in the dumpster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of $25,000 is being offered.

