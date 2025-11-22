Body found in wooded area in Frederick, death investigation underway: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Frederick Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a wooded area near Carroll Creek Crossing in Maryland, police say.
What we know:
Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area off Highland Street after learning about the discovery. Police confirmed they located a dead individual and have opened an active death investigation.
Officials have not said when the person was found or released additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death.
Investigators said that there is currently no ongoing threat to the public.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Yackovich at KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org or 301-600-2102.