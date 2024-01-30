Body found on Oxon Hill Rd. under investigation: police

Officials continue to work on a death investigation after a body was found in Prince George's County.

According to officers, they received a call about a body being found in the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Rd. on Monday, January 29, at approximately 1 p.m.

There are no further details available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

