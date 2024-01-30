Pregnant woman attacked in Hyattsville: police

Police are searching for a suspect they say assaulted a pregnant woman Monday night in Hyattsville.

The attack happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 6400 Block of America Boulevard.

Investigators described the suspect as a woman between 22 and 28 years old with a medium build, long black and blonde braids, a black coat, a white shirt, white pants, and white Jordan 7s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pregnant woman assaulted in Hyattsville: police (Hyattsville Police Department)

She is believed to have driven away in a maroon Mercedes SUV with an unknown registration toward America Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-985-5060.