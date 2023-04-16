Body found in quarry during search for autistic 10-year-old girl: police

Charles County police say they have recovered a body in a quarry while searching for a critically missing 10-year-old girl.

Maddelynn Wallace, who has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen on Turner Dr. in the community of Malcolm. Maddelyn is a 4’11" white female.

Charles County Sheriff's Office say a body was recovered from a deep quarry in the area where Maddelynn went missing. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity.

Police asked on Sunday for those in the area near Turner Rd. and Covington Rd. to check yards, sheds, outdoor areas and surveillance cameras for Maddelyn.

Charles County Police coordinated with additional law enforcement agencies, search teams from across the region and Fire & EMS services as they searched through heavily wooded areas.