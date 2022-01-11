Bob Saget: 911 call notes actor was unresponsive when found in Orlando hotel room

More 911 calls have been released after Bob Saget was found dead inside his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday.

Saget was found in bed in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

In 911 calls released by Orange County Fire Rescue, the caller, who is at the front desk, tells the 911 dispatcher that they had received a call for a wellness check for Saget and isn't sure how long he had been dead.

Caller: "He doesn't have a pulse. He's not moving. He's not breathing..."

The caller then tells the dispatcher he is going back up to the room to provide more details.

Caller: "He's not breathing, he's not moving."

According to the incident report released Monday, family members had phoned the hotel to do a welfare check on Saget. He was supposed to check out of the hotel that day but family members were unable to reach him. That's when they called security to check on him.

The "Full House" star was reportedly found in his bed with all the lights off. That's when 911 was called.

Saget, 65, was declared dead at 4.18 p.m., according to the report.

Deputies say they immediately checked for signs of foul play, and there were none. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, which could possibly take weeks.

