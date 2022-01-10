Bob Saget: 911 call, new details revealed in actor's death in Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call made after comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando.

Saget's body was found at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Sunday afternoon where he was staying.

Caller: "We have an unresponsive guest in a room."

911: "Not responsive, not breathing?"

Caller: "Not responsive, not breathing and no pulse."

The unresponsive guest was identified as 65-year-old Saget.

Deputies also released more details leading up to when they arrived at the hotel and finding Saget deceased.

Family members had reportedly contacted Ritz Carlton security to check on Saget's well-being. Security received no response after knocking several times and attempted to gain entry, the report states.

Saget was reportedly found in his bed with all the lights off. That's when 911 was called.

Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say they immediately checked for signs of foul play, and there were none.

"The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," the report stated.

The actor was found with his "left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen."

Hotel management spoke with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, over the phone to inform her of his passing.

Saget reportedly used his room key to enter the room in the early morning hours. He was due to check out on Sunday and his family had not heard from him, so they alerted security.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Saget, who is best known as playing Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour." He had performed in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on Friday night and in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

