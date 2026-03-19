Virginia man who fled to Ukraine after child sex abuse material investigation sentenced to 10 years

The Brief Falls Church man gets 10‑year sentence after fleeing CSAM case. Investigators say he shared more than 19,000 images and 200 videos. Returned from Ukraine in 2025 and later pleaded guilty in federal court.



A Falls Church man who fled the country after being arrested in a child sexual abuse material investigation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What we know:

Officials say 49‑year‑old Devin Sinclair Buries shared a large collection of illegal material with other users on BitTorrent before investigators searched his home in 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, agents seized a desktop computer and cellphone from Buries’ residence. Court documents say that Buries had built the computer himself, installing six hard drives, using one for the operating system and five to store child sexual abuse material. Investigators say the drives held more than 200 videos and over 19,000 images.

After his initial arrest, prosecutors say Buries fled to Ukraine. He was returned to the United States and taken into custody in September 2025 to face federal charges. He pleaded guilty in December 2025.

The case falls under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to address child sexual exploitation and abuse.